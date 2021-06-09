Owner of Porter County site of double slaying tells jurors he never met the accused

"I called Connor Kerner to see if he had it," Dye said.

His hunch was correct and he retrieved the CZ9 handgun from Kerner, with whom he had gone target shooting in the past.

"It was not common for him to remove a firearm from our house," Dye said. "It never happened."

Dye admitted to initially lying to police investigators about the damage and repairs he noticed at his home. He later confessed, blaming the shock of having just learned his grandson was being held on accusations of the grisly double slaying at his house.

"We had no idea what happened in our house that week," he said. "I'm in a state of shock," he said. "I'm not thinking straight. I can't believe what I just heard."

Silva, 20, of Hamlet, is accused of knowingly accompanying Kerner to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home and hiding in the basement while Kerner shot both Thomas Grill, 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley Lanham, 19, of St. John, in the garage above.

Kerner then summoned Silva to help clean up while Kerner finished the killing of Grill by beating him with a pipe wrench, police say.