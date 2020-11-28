Package thief caught on camera taking Christmas presents from Schererville home, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A home surveillance system caught a man stealing a family's Christmas gifts from their residence Saturday afternoon, police said.

A resident contacted police after the thief struck at 2:36 p.m. at a home in the Stonebridge Subdivision, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook confirmed.

Images from the video were provided to Schererville police, who are investigating the theft. The resident said the man took packages from her porch, which were intended to be gifts for the family's Christmas.

Anyone with information on the suspect or theft is asked to call the Schererville Detective Bureau at 219-322-5000 or the crime tip hotline at 219-865-4646.

