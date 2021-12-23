Packages swiped from Porter County porch; two people sought, police say

CHESTERTON — Police are looking for two young males who were caught by a surveillance camera stealing packages off the porch of a home in the 400 block of Shamrock Drive, authorities said.
A doorbell camera shows the two suspects walking up the front step and knocking on the door of the house at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, just 35 minutes after several packages were delivered, Chesterton police said.
The camera was covered for a short time and when it was uncovered, the packages and males were gone, according to police.
The packages contained just more than $600 in items, including pajamas, socks, soap and a snow globe.
Both suspects appeared to be teenagers, police said. One was a thin white male with red or brown hair, wearing a white hoodie with gray sweatpants, according to police. The other was heavier with a dark complexion, wearing a black and white Adidas hoodie with black sweatpants.
"They were attempting to conceal their faces with the hoods on their sweatshirts," police said.
