Pain lives on nine years after Amanda Bach murder, but so does awareness of dating violence

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Nine years after their 19-year-old daughter, Amanda Bach, of Portage, was shot and killed by a former boyfriend in a case that shook the local community, Sandy and Bill Bach said the pain of their loss continues to grow.

"Time has not softened this tragedy," Sandy said. "We miss her more each passing day/year. The time has passed quickly but it seems it could have been just yesterday."

As was the case in the wake of the Sept. 16, 2011, murder and the nearly monthlong trial that followed, the Bachs said they continue to rely on those close to them.

"We are grateful and thankful for the continued love and support from our family and friends," she said.

The former boyfriend, Dustin McCowan, who was sentenced to 60 years behind bars, remains locked up at Pendleton Correctional Facility and has an earliest-possible release date of March 18, 2041, according to the Indiana Department of Correction online offender data page. Offenders are eligible to shave time off their sentences for good behavior and taking part in various prison programs.