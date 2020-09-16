Pain lives on nine years after Amanda Bach murder, but so does awareness of dating violence

VALPARAISO — Nine years after their 19-year-old daughter, Amanda Bach, of Portage, was shot and killed by a former boyfriend in a case that shook the local community, Sandy and Bill Bach said the pain of their loss continues to grow.
"Time has not softened this tragedy," Sandy said. "We miss her more each passing day/year. The time has passed quickly but it seems it could have been just yesterday."
As was the case in the wake of the Sept. 16, 2011, murder and the nearly monthlong trial that followed, the Bachs said they continue to rely on those close to them.
"We are grateful and thankful for the continued love and support from our family and friends," she said.
The former boyfriend, Dustin McCowan, who was sentenced to 60 years behind bars, remains locked up at Pendleton Correctional Facility and has an earliest-possible release date of March 18, 2041, according to the Indiana Department of Correction online offender data page. Offenders are eligible to shave time off their sentences for good behavior and taking part in various prison programs.
At the time of the March 2013 sentencing, Bill Bach called the near-maximum term bittersweet.
"I guess what we would like would be life without parole," he had said.
McCowan was 18 when he shot Bach in the throat during the early morning hours after she showed up at the Union Township home he was living in at the time with his father. Bach's partially clothed body was found the following day less than 300 yards from the house in a wooded area along County Road 625 West at the Canadian National Railroad tracks.
Forum promotes awareness
The case drew local attention to the issue of dating violence and resulted in one positive legacy — creation of The Amanda Forum to promote that awareness, Sandy said.
That program lives on as part of the efforts of The Caring Place domestic violence shelter in Valparaiso, according to Youth Outreach Coordinator Denise Koebcke.
The forum, which is accessible through its website and Facebook page, aims to raise awareness through discussion, education and mentoring, she said.
"Both male and female teens are affected by dating violence and break-up violence," Koebcke said of the group. "We reach out to all youth in an attempt to help them avoid this tragedy."
The effort began as an adult task force, but quickly turned to the guidance of young people, who face a much different dating experience these days, she said.
"It's a whole different world," Koebcke said.
Topics include how to end relationships and involve programs in area junior high and high schools, and on social media, she said.
After hosting countywide conferences, the group had much success with a regionwide conference a couple years ago and was planning a second when the coronavirus pandemic shut it all down, she said. The pandemic has challenged organizers to explore digital means to carrying on the message until students can safely be brought back together.
"She's (Amanda) leaving behind a legacy that's helping other people," Koebcke said.
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.