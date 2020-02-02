Pair accused of stealing $7,650 from elderly couple, their 82-year-old neighbor

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege two men stole about $7,650 from elderly homeowners in Highland by promising work they never completed.
Sonny Ely, 33, of Highland, and Nicholas Miller, 29, of Collinsville, Illinois, each are facing two counts of home improvement fraud and two counts of theft, all level 6 felonies.
Ely is accused of approaching an 82-year-old man Nov. 12 while the man was in his front yard and offering to seal a driveway, build a small shed and remove a concrete pad.
The man later returned to his Highland home and found his 79-year-old wife, who has dementia, missing. He went to a bank and found her cashing a check for $5,000 to give to the men, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
She told her husband Ely and another man had driven her to the bank and were waiting outside. The man told police they gave Ely the money because they felt pressured, records state.
Ely and another man returned Nov. 16 and asked for another $2,000 for supplies, records allege. The man told police he gave Ely the money because he again felt pressured.
Ely, Miller and Ely's juvenile son put gray paint on the driveway and porch, but the work was shoddy and they never returned to complete the job, records state.
While the defendants were in the couple's home, one of them asked to use a bathroom and the 82-year-old man found him going through his wife's dresser drawers with a flashlight, records state. The man told police he then asked Ely and the others to leave.
When Ely and Miller were at the first house, they spoke to a second 82-year-old man who lives nearby and promised to complete similar work, records say.
The second elderly man paid them $650, but they failed to complete the work, documents say.
Ely was arrested Jan. 15 and told police he was aware of the work that was to be performed and admitted he'd been in the couple's home, records state.
Ely was in custody Friday at the Lake County Jail, Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said.
Miller was wanted on an arrest warrant.
Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Lee Natelborg at 219-838-3184.