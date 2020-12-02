Pair charged with defrauding elderly homeowners could avoid prison time

CROWN POINT — The second of two defendants charged earlier this year with stealing about $7,650 from elderly homeowners in Highland could avoid prison time if he stays out of trouble with the law for a year.

Nicholas Miller, 30, of Collinsville, Illinois, entered into a pretrial diversion agreement Tuesday, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Miller's co-defendant, Sonny Ely, 34, of Highland, entered into a similar agreement in October.

The men were accused of taking money for home improvement work they never completed.

They each were charged in January with two counts of home improvement fraud and two counts of theft, all level 6 felonies.

They each paid restitution and agreed to have no contact with the victims, records show.

If they comply with the terms of their agreements, the state will dismiss their charges.