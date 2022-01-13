 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pair face meth, theft charges after nabbed taking donated kids clothing from Portage Goodwill, cops say
alert urgent

Pair face meth, theft charges after nabbed taking donated kids clothing from Portage Goodwill, cops say

Gregory Novak and Marie Heninger

PORTAGE — A Michigan City man and woman face theft and drug charges after being nabbed stealing donated children's clothing and other items from outside a local Goodwill store, police said.

A Portage police officer said he was noticed a Chevy Tahoe parked near the donation bins at 5906 Lute Road shortly before midnight Monday and then watched as a man, later identified as 34-year-old Gregory Novak, removing numerous white bags and placed them in his vehicle.

"At no point did I see Mr. Novak removing any bag from his vehicle to place inside the bin as a donation," police said.

The officer said he stopped the vehicle after it drove away and found the entire cabin was filled with the white plastic bags taken from the Goodwill. Police also found a pill bottle in the vehicle containing a white rock-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and a smoking pipe.

An officer further discovered a plastic bag containing the same drug in the rear of a police vehicle used to transport the woman, Marie Heninger, 52, to the police department.

Novak said he had taken items to donate to the Goodwill after stopping at a couple local stores with Heninger, police said. He argued that the officer mistakenly assumed he was taking the items.

Heninger reportedly denied helping with the theft, claiming she told Novak to leave the bags since they mostly contained children's clothing.

Heninger faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and theft with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Novak faces a felony count of possessing methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, police said.

