Pair nabbed with meth, coke and pot, police say

LAPORTE — A pair from Nebraska face cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana charges after police searched their vehicle during a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 west block of U.S. 30.

The driver, Angela Gaines, 27, and passenger, Paul Hargrove, 37, were taken to the LaPorte County Jail, according to county police.

An officer said he found a clear plastic bag in the vehicle with different types of pills, another containing a white powder and additional bags with marijuana.

Each faces felony counts involving the cocaine and methamphetamine, police said.

Hargrove faces a felony marijuana charge and Gaines faces a misdemeanor.

