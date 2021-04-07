 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair nabbed with meth, coke and pot, police say
alert urgent

Pair nabbed with meth, coke and pot, police say

LAPORTE — A pair from Nebraska face cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana charges after police searched their vehicle during a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 6300 west block of U.S. 30.

The driver, Angela Gaines, 27, and passenger, Paul Hargrove, 37, were taken to the LaPorte County Jail, according to county police.

Coming Sunday, see a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright.

An officer said he found a clear plastic bag in the vehicle with different types of pills, another containing a white powder and additional bags with marijuana.

Each faces felony counts involving the cocaine and methamphetamine, police said. 

Hargrove faces a felony marijuana charge and Gaines faces a misdemeanor.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts