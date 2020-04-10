Pair robbed, beat 17-year-old attempting to sell PlayStation, records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege an 18-year-old man and an accomplice robbed and beat a teenager who was attempting to sell a video game system Sunday in Griffith.
Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis, of Griffith, is accused of punching and kicking a 17-year-old boy and taking off with his PlayStation 4.
Police are still working to identify a man who pointed a gun at the boy during the alleged robbery, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
A 17-year-old boy told police he used Snapchat to arrange to meet someone Sunday in the 1500 block of North Arbogast Street to sell his game system for $100, Lake Criminal Court records state.
When two men walked up, the boy recognized one of them as Marsenic-Curtis from school, records say.
The boy told police he put the PlayStation on the hood of a car, and Marsenic-Curtis asked about a power cord. When the boy reached into the car to get the cord, Marsenic-Curtis and the other man took the game system and began to walk away, records allege.
The boy told the men to give it back, and Marsenic-Curtis told the second man, "Show him," records state.
The second man pointed a gun at the boy and told him to back up, and Marsenic-Curtis punched the boy in the face, documents allege.
Marsenic-Curtis and the second man punched and kicked the boy until a passerby started yelling, and the pair left with the PlayStation, according to court records.
Marsenic-Curtis was charged with armed robbery and robbery resulting in bodily injury, both level 3 felonies.
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503, ext. 239. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085, police said.
Charles William Bartell
Brian Keith Berry
Christian Dambeck
Veechous Valentine Gabbidon
Tristan Riley York
Anthony Keith Lee
Corey Conner Shaughnessy
Charles Edward Hodges
Clayton Leonard Bessigano Sr.
Christian Lorenzo Buchanan-Purdiman
Leila Renee Shojaee
Alexandra Dee Chambliss
Ashley Nicole Stasi
Daniel Robert Gasaway
David Franklin Cooper
James Wesley Twitdy
Jerry Allen Hernandez
Lisa Marie Carlisle
Michael Edward Flores III
Michael Louis Obregon
Christopher Kevin Baker
Kristopher Theodore Komenich
Marcus Terrell Jennings
Paul Richard Marshall
Phillip Davis Jr.
Ramon Scott Durr
Theodore Perez Gonzalez
Vanessa Wallace
Warren Unsell Dixon
William Levell Young
Zachary Jay Burnett
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.