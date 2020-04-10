Pair robbed, beat 17-year-old attempting to sell PlayStation, records allege

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege an 18-year-old man and an accomplice robbed and beat a teenager who was attempting to sell a video game system Sunday in Griffith.

Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis, of Griffith, is accused of punching and kicking a 17-year-old boy and taking off with his PlayStation 4.

Police are still working to identify a man who pointed a gun at the boy during the alleged robbery, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

A 17-year-old boy told police he used Snapchat to arrange to meet someone Sunday in the 1500 block of North Arbogast Street to sell his game system for $100, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When two men walked up, the boy recognized one of them as Marsenic-Curtis from school, records say.

The boy told police he put the PlayStation on the hood of a car, and Marsenic-Curtis asked about a power cord. When the boy reached into the car to get the cord, Marsenic-Curtis and the other man took the game system and began to walk away, records allege.

The boy told the men to give it back, and Marsenic-Curtis told the second man, "Show him," records state.