Pair robbed, beat 17-year-old attempting to sell PlayStation, records allege
Pair robbed, beat 17-year-old attempting to sell PlayStation, records allege

Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis

Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Thursday allege an 18-year-old man and an accomplice robbed and beat a teenager who was attempting to sell a video game system Sunday in Griffith.

Christian P. Marsenic-Curtis, of Griffith, is accused of punching and kicking a 17-year-old boy and taking off with his PlayStation 4.

Police are still working to identify a man who pointed a gun at the boy during the alleged robbery, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

A 17-year-old boy told police he used Snapchat to arrange to meet someone Sunday in the 1500 block of North Arbogast Street to sell his game system for $100, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When two men walked up, the boy recognized one of them as Marsenic-Curtis from school, records say.

The boy told police he put the PlayStation on the hood of a car, and Marsenic-Curtis asked about a power cord. When the boy reached into the car to get the cord, Marsenic-Curtis and the other man took the game system and began to walk away, records allege.

The boy told the men to give it back, and Marsenic-Curtis told the second man, "Show him," records state.

The second man pointed a gun at the boy and told him to back up, and Marsenic-Curtis punched the boy in the face, documents allege.

Marsenic-Curtis and the second man punched and kicked the boy until a passerby started yelling, and the pair left with the PlayStation, according to court records.

Marsenic-Curtis was charged with armed robbery and robbery resulting in bodily injury, both level 3 felonies.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call Detective Sgt. Jim Sibley at 219-924-7503, ext. 239. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085, police said.

