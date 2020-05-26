Pair shot at area beachfront park, police seeking help from public

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking help finding out who is responsible for a shooting Sunday night at Washington Park that left a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old woman injured.

Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to parking lot one at the park and found the young man with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

Officers were then called to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital a short time later for the woman, who had been brought there following the shooting, police said. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated before being released.

Two vehicles were damaged in the shooting, police said.

"What happened this weekend at Washington Park is unacceptable and threatens the feelings of safety and security that all Michigan City citizens and visitors should enjoy," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said.

"These actions will not be tolerated, and we will hold accountable all individuals who disrupt the peace we expect as residents," he said. "We will be actively engaging the local leaders and canvassing the neighborhoods to solicit the help of the community to resolve these issues."