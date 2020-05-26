You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pair shot at area beachfront park, police seeking help from public
breaking urgent

Pair shot at area beachfront park, police seeking help from public

{{featured_button_text}}
Michigan City shooting

The scene of Sunday night's shooting at Washington Park in Michigan City.

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are seeking help finding out who is responsible for a shooting Sunday night at Washington Park that left a 17-year-old male and 25-year-old woman injured.

Police said they responded around 10 p.m. to parking lot one at the park and found the young man with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

'This is going to be their end,' Valpo boy told classmate before double murder, police say

Officers were then called to Franciscan Health Michigan City hospital a short time later for the woman, who had been brought there following the shooting, police said. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated before being released.

Two vehicles were damaged in the shooting, police said.

"What happened this weekend at Washington Park is unacceptable and threatens the feelings of safety and security that all Michigan City citizens and visitors should enjoy," Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell said.

"These actions will not be tolerated, and we will hold accountable all individuals who disrupt the peace we expect as residents," he said. "We will be actively engaging the local leaders and canvassing the neighborhoods to solicit the help of the community to resolve these issues."

UPDATE: Man wounded in shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to contact the lead investigator on this case, Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, extension 1081.

Police can also be contacted via Facebook Messenger or through the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. Anonymous tips are welcome, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts