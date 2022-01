Pair shot driver after he left YMCA to avoid fight with their group, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Chicago Heights man posted a $5,000 cash bond Thursday on charges he and a co-defendant shot another man in Hammond over a previous confrontation between the victim and the defendant's associates.

Mwata Webb, 20, has not yet entered pleas to two counts of battery, both Level 5 felonies. He was arrested Thursday and posted bond the same day.

Webb's co-defendant, Jarell Spires, 20, of Chicago, remained wanted on an arrest warrant in the case, Lake Criminal Court records showed.

They are accused of shooting a 28-year-old man Dec. 3 after he left the Hammond YMCA about 9 p.m. to avoid a fight with several men, two of whom were later identified as Webb and Spires.

The man told police he and a friend previously had a confrontation with several men, three of whom he spotted while playing basketball at the YMCA.

One of the men approached him and said, "You know my cousins come here, and it ain't going to be nice," court records allege.

The group followed the victim into a locker room, but he walked away from them in an attempt to find an alternate exit from the building, records state.

The man told police he heard one of the men say, "Kill him," as he walked away. Surveillance video showed a group of six men pacing around in a hallway, going in and out of the locker room, for about 10 minutes before leaving the YMCA, 7322 Southeastern Ave.

The victim told police he waited about 10 minutes before leaving through the YMCA's front entrance and driving away.

He made it to Indianapolis Boulevard and 175th Street, where he heard screeching tires and saw a white vehicle with dark tinted windows in his rear-view mirror, court records state.

The man slammed on his brakes, saw a muzzle flash from the passenger side of the white car, ducked down and realized he'd been shot in left leg, records state.

The man entered eastbound I-80/94, took the next exit and called a relative for a ride to Community Hospital in Munster, records state.

Hammond detectives reviewed surveillance videos from multiple businesses, Facebook records and jail booking photos to identify Webb as the driver of a white 2013 Chevrolet Camaro with heavily tinted windows and red rally stripes, according to court documents.

Spires was identified as the front seat passenger in the Camaro at the time of the shooting, records state.

