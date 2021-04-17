Pair sought in fatal stabbing investigation, Hobart police say

HOBART — A man and woman are being sought as persons of interest in a stabbing that left one man dead in Hobart.
On Saturday Hobart police released the identities and photos of a Hammond man and a Hobart woman who are believed to be connected to the Friday morning stabbing.
The woman is identified as Koreena M. Henry, 45, with a last known address of 924 Lillian St. in Hobart.
Police are also seeking Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, with a last known address of 2908 Gibson Place in Hammond.
A photo of the vehicle they might be driving was also released, which was described as a bronze or beige 2003 four-door Saturn with an Indiana license plate reading, "608RMP."
An investigation was sparked after a 27-year-old man was found lying on his back in the street outside his home early Friday, police said. Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said the victim was stabbed.
The victim was located around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of Swift Street in reference to a man down, Gonzales said. The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries shortly afterward.
Gonzales said police were working on obtaining a search warrant for a home in the area where they suspect the assault occurred.
"The investigation so far suggests that this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public," Gonzales said.
The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of his close family.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either person of interest is asked to contact Hobart Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at 219-942-4485 or email nwardrip@cityofhobart.org. In addition, tipsters can contact Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-4654 or by email at white@cityofhobart.org. Individuals can also call 911 and give information.