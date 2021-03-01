Pair wanted on allegations they shot a man, his mother while 2 children walked nearby

CROWN POINT — Two East Chicago men were wanted Monday on charges alleging they attempted to murder a man and his mother Jan. 16 by shooting at them as they drove in Hammond.

Marcell D. Ellison, 21, and Pierre D. Campbell, 19, are accused of nearly wounding a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl as they walked along Carroll Street when the gunfire rang out.

Each man was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder.

The victim and his mother told police they stopped at a gas station about 3 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond to meet a friend, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The man told police he recalled his friend asking why a man in a gray Buick with tinted windows was "looking hard" at him, court documents state.

The man drove away from the gas station with his mother in the passenger seat, and the gray Buick began following them. When the man turned onto Carroll Street, a passenger in the gray Buick began shooting at them, court records allege.

The children told police they were walking on the street when they saw and heard the bullets whiz by them.