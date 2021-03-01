Pair wanted on allegations they shot a man, his mother while 2 children walked nearby

CROWN POINT — Two East Chicago men were wanted Monday on charges alleging they attempted to murder a man and his mother Jan. 16 by shooting at them as they drove in Hammond.
Marcell D. Ellison, 21, and Pierre D. Campbell, 19, are accused of nearly wounding a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl as they walked along Carroll Street when the gunfire rang out.
Each man was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder.
The victim and his mother told police they stopped at a gas station about 3 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 6300 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond to meet a friend, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The man told police he recalled his friend asking why a man in a gray Buick with tinted windows was "looking hard" at him, court documents state.
The man drove away from the gas station with his mother in the passenger seat, and the gray Buick began following them. When the man turned onto Carroll Street, a passenger in the gray Buick began shooting at them, court records allege.
The children told police they were walking on the street when they saw and heard the bullets whiz by them.
Surveillance video from the gas station and Hammond license plate reader technology helped police determine the suspects were driving a gray 2005 Buick Century registered to the mother of Ellison's child, court records state.
An alert was sent to local police that included a photo of the two suspects. Hammond police identified Ellison from photos, and an East Chicago police officer recognized Campbell, records state.
Police recovered 13 spent .45-caliber bullet cases from the scene of the Hammond shooting, according to court documents.
Campbell and Ellison each are associated with a hybrid-type gang in East Chicago, court records state.