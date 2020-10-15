Pair who came for woman shot man dead after he told them to leave, records allege

CROWN POINT — A magistrate entered a not guilty plea Thursday on behalf of a man accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old man last month in Gary's Black Oak section.

A murder charge against Mark A. Windsheimer II, 27, of Gary, was unsealed last week after Windsheimer was extradited from Piatt County, Illinois, to Lake County, online court records show.

Charging documents allege Windsheimer and Christopher J. Dukes II, 17, of Merrillville, pulled up outside Landen Cowart's home about 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 2300 block of Colfax Street and wanted a woman to leave with them.

The woman told police Cowart, 38, asked her if she wanted to go. When she said "no," Cowart told Windsheimer and Dukes: "You and you get off my property. She don't have to go," court records state.

Windsheimer allegedly threatened to "blow this (expletive) up," and Cowart replied: "Then get to bustin'," records state.

The woman told police Windsheimer asked Dukes if he had his pistol, and Dukes began shooting. Windsheimer also had a pistol, records allege.