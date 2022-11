Pandemic-aid con man sentenced to prison

HAMMOND — An Illinois man is going to prison for conning the government out of $210,000 in pandemic relief for businesses.

Senior Judge James T. Moody imposed a 24-month sentence Thursday on Shaquiel Seaton, 29, of Lansing.

Seaton, who operates a small trucking firm, pleaded guilty March 16 to the felony count of wire fraud, under a plea agreement with the U.S. attorney.

The plea permitted Seaton to avoid a jury trial and a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague argued in a memo to the court that Seaton filed 44 fraudulent applications in June and July 2020 to a government program designed to keep legitimate businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McTague said that among the phony applications were two Seaton filed in June 2020 on behalf of two Gary women in which he falsely claimed that they ran businesses with more than 10 employees.

He also submitted false information about the revenues and expenses of the phony business to maximize the amount of money the Small Business Administration would pay out.

Each woman received a grant of $10,000, as did 20 others, for a total of $210,000 in fraudulent applications. Seaton typically charged people $3,000 apiece to file a false application.

McTague cited a New York Times investigation that the government paid out $4.5 billion in fraudulent pandemic-relief money.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division uncovered the fraud; the U.S. attorney charged Seaton in spring 2021.

McTague said Seaton’s con job not only victimized the government but also legitimate small businesses that could have used the financial help.

“The sheer scope of his scheme demonstrates both his greed and his complete disregard for the dire circumstances faced by the country and small businesses as a result of the pandemic,” she said. Additionally, Seaton appears to have further lied to the government after his guilty plea about his financial ability to pay restitution.

Chicago defense attorney Edward J. Austin argued in his memo to the court that Seaton has a gambling issue.

“He is deeply remorseful in his lapse of judgment and is committed to making amends and address his gambling problem,” Austin said.

Moody ordered Seaton to pay $210,000 restitution and a $6,000 civil judgment.