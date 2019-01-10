PORTAGE — A trail of panties, bras and other allegedly shoplifted items flew from the car window of a Liberty Township woman as she led police on a high-speed chase, nearly colliding head-on with other vehicles Wednesday night, Portage officers reported.
When approached by police for suspected shoplifting from the nearby Kohl's store at 6495 U.S. 6 in Portage, the woman shrugged with both hands in the air and said, "I've gotta go," before leading officers on the chase.
Holly Sansone is accused of fleeing at speeds reaching nearly 100 mph, nearly colliding head-on with other vehicles and throwing stolen items out of her car along the way before being taken into custody in Chesterton after having her tires shredded with police stop sticks.
Police said Sansone led officers on the potentially fatal car chase over the alleged theft of four bras, 14 panties, two candles and a few air freshener refills valued in total at $445.
The incident began shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Kohl's when an officer knocked on Sansone's car window after being told she took several items from the store, according to a police report. Sansone then told police she had to leave and sped off eastbound on U.S. 6.
Police said she sped through a red light at Airport Road, nearly struck a police vehicle near McCool Road and drove left-of-center near County Road 200 West, nearly colliding head-on with a westbound vehicle that had to swerve nearly into a culvert to avoid the collision. She was allegedly tossing items out of her car along the way.
As the chase reached 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. 6, Sansone sped through a red light at Meridian Road and nearly lost control of her vehicle as she turned north on Indiana 49, police said. Speeds then reached nearly 100 mph as Sansone bypassed traffic at Gateway Boulevard by passing through the intersection from the right-turn lane and then ignoring the red light at County Road 1100 North, police said.
Sansone then began driving on the right-hand shoulder of Indiana 49 to avoid traffic at Porter Avenue and continued throwing items of of her vehicle before striking stop sticks police had placed in her path near Indian Boundary Road, according to the incident report.
As police officers approached the vehicle with weapons drawn, Sansone reportedly hesitated at first to leave the car, resisted being taken into custody and then repeatedly told officers, "she didn't have anything on her."
Police found several pairs of women's underwear in the vehicle and recovered more panties and a bra from the side of the roadways. They also found at the jail that Sansone was wearing two pairs of panties with the price tags still attached.
The loss prevention officer at Kohl's reportedly told police they watched as Sansone took the items after stopping in the men's fitting rooms.
Sansone was taken into custody on preliminary felony counts of fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle, theft and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
