VALPARAISO — A 53-year-old Valparaiso woman, who showed up naked and then later without pants in a local hotel lobby, was found to have a blood-alcohol count nearly six times the legal limit, police said.
Valparaiso police said they were called at 9:22 p.m. Friday to the Super 8 hotel at 3005 John Howell Drive in response to a report of a woman in the lobby without pants.
Police identified the woman as Ronda Kalil and determined they had been to the hotel earlier in the day in response to her being completely naked in the lobby, according to the incident report. Police found her highly intoxicated earlier in the day and escorted her back to her room with a warning she would be arrested if she again showed up naked in the lobby.
Police said they found her the second time sitting in the lobby wearing a shirt, but no pants or underwear.
"I asked Ronda why she was still naked in the lobby," police said. "Ronda was so highly intoxicated she could not coherently answer me."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
After covering Kalil with a towel, police said they escorted her back to her room and attempted to persuade her to put pants on. She initially refused and then attempted to put the pants on over her head, police said.
Once she was fully dressed, police said they discovered Kalil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.454 percent and took her to a medical center for evaluation. She was left in the care of the center until her release at 12:23 a.m. Saturday when she was taken to jail.
She faces misdemeanor counts of public nudity and public intoxication.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.