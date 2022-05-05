Paramedic did not suspect child abuse in case against former Porter County cop, jurors told

VALPARAISO — The paramedic who responded to the distress call for 6-month-old Braxson Jones during the early morning hours of July 24, 2016, told jurors Thursday morning he did not notice any injuries on the child.

Donald Strom testified that he did not suspect abuse as he worked to stabilize the infant, who he said was in respiratory distress and making breathing sounds he had not heard before.

The testimony came as the defense began presenting their case in the ongoing trial of child's father, Curtis Jones, who is accused of shaking or otherwise injuring his son July 24, 2016, while his former wife and the boy's mother was at her overnight nursing job.

Prosecutors wrapped up their evidence against Curtis on Wednesday, and the case now is expected to continue into the middle of next week, attorneys said.

Jones, 52, who is a former Porter County police officer now living in Florida, is on trial on felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. Each of the felony counts carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.

The testimony from Strom conflicts with reports from doctors and other medical officials, who treated the child at the local St. Mary Medical Center and at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

A social worker told jurors earlier this week that the Illinois medical team working on Braxson found an injury on the child, causing the boy's mother, Susan Jones, to stop crying and question Curtis about its origin.

"You need to tell me right now what happened," Susan reportedly said to Curtis, who then shrugged and said he did nothing.

The medical team at St. Mary's found swelling and bruising on Braxson's forehead on the morning in question and reported the child struggling to breathe and bleeding under his skull, jurors were told this week.

A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents.

A surgeon at Lurie's reportedly removed part of the child's skull to relieve pressure from the swelling brain.

Braxson, who is now 6, survived, but needs constant care, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Klink has said.

He is blind, needs diaper changing, is fed through a tube, must be moved by others and no longer communicates on his own, she said.

Upon questioning from defense attorney Nicholas Barnes, Strom said Curtis seemed concerned on the morning in question and asked but was denied the opportunity to ride along in the ambulance with Braxson to the hospital.

Strom also testified that no one told him to slow down or turn off lights and sirens while responding to the Lakes of the Four Seasons home.

The question came in the wake of the 911 call placed by Curtis, where he tells the dispatcher "to kill the Signal 10. I don't think the Signal 10 is necessary. I don't need no lights and sirens waking up the neighbors over here."

Susan, who had posted the call on social media in 2018, said among her concerns was that Curtis was casual enough during the roughly 13-minute call to chat and laugh with the dispatcher and tell her to "tell everyone I said hi" while his son makes noises in the background that Susan, a registered nurse, said was agonal or was evidence of troubled breathing.

"They were talking like old friends," she said at the time.

The trial is underway before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

