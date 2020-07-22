Parents charged with neglect after 11-month-old dies from blow to abdomen

Widner claimed she noticed Debra's lips were blue, and the couple rushed the baby to the hospital about 3 a.m., records state.

Duszynski told detectives he was leaving for work about 3 a.m. when Widner came out of the house screaming the baby's lips were blue, records show.

Duszynski told police Debra previously had been whining while he slept with her and her sister on a couch.

When asked why the baby was whining, he allegedly said, "I might have kicked her or rolled on her," documents state. He repeatedly denied knowing what happened to his child.

Widner told police she "had a bad feeling" that night because the baby "didn't look right," records state. When detectives pressed her about what she meant, she allegedly said it was "mother's intuition."

Widner claimed she had given the baby a mixture of milk and water in a bottle, but became angry when they told her an autopsy showed she had no milk in her system, records allege.

Widner told detectives Debra urinated on herself and Duszynski, but police noted the baby's diaper was dry when she died, according to court records.