MICHIGAN CITY — The parents of a 3-year-old with autism who died in May have been charged with crimes in connection with her death.

Breanne Smith, 33, and Andrew Allen, 35, were charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death of their daughter Ivy Allen, Michigan City police said Thursday.

Ivy was found unresponsive May 12 in Lake Clare after she wandered away from her family's home in the 400 block of Long Beach Lane. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but Ivy did not survive.

Charges were filed last Thursday, according to court records. Smith and Allen were arrested Wednesday and booked into the LaPorte County Jail. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only for each.

Anyone with information related to the case can contact Michigan City police Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, ext. 1077, or apainter@emichigancity.com.

Information also can be submitted through Facebook Messenger; Michigan City's crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488; or through the WeTip Hotline for General Crime, 800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463), to possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction.

All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County prosecutor’s office.

