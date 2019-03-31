VALPARAISO — Mann Spitler said he wishes he had known the secrets his 20-year-old daughter, Manda, was carrying before she died of a heroin overdose 17 years ago today.
"We didn't realize we were being conned at times," he said. "Many adolescents have second lives like our daughter did."
Hoping to spare other families the pain and loss he and his wife endured, Spitler is using proceeds from an annual fundraiser held in his daughter's memory to fund the creation of a video encouraging parents and other guardians to search the rooms and vehicles of young people for signs of illegal drug use.
The video is being shot this weekend at the Memorial Opera House in downtown Valparaiso.
While some may see the move as over-invasive, Spitler believes it sends a message that young people can trust their parents will do everything possible to keep them safe from harm.
"That is where real trust lies," he said.
The approach is part of the wider Hidden in Plain Sight movement, which provides parents with tips on how to search rooms and possessions of young people and how to recognize signs of drug use. An online search revealed many websites and instructional videos on the topic.
"It wouldn't be the first line of attack or first approach as far as I'm concerned," said Elise Daxe, licensed clinical social worker and clinical addictions counselor from Valparaiso.
The preferred approach is to establish an open line of communication with young people and have enough awareness about their lives that red flags are detected ahead of the need to search a room, she said.
But if problems are detected and the young people are not cooperating or continue to exhibit trouble behaviors, a parent certainly has the right to search their rooms and the vehicles they use, Daxe said.
"Parents and children are not on equal levels," Daxe said, encouraging parents to be more like parents than friends.
Parents who have shown concern all along are less likely to baffle their children by searching than those parents who use it as their first move, she said.
Jesse Harper, who was to oversee the shooting of the video this weekend in downtown Valparaiso through his company JBH Productions Inc., said the video will focus on the why versus the how-to when it comes to these types of searches.
The decision was made to take this approach because there are already plenty of how-to videos available, he said.
This new video will feature both a spokesperson making the argument for searches and local actors helping to illustrate the need, Harper said.
Spitler goes so far as to encourage parents to read their children's diaries looking for signs of illegal drug use. He said the advice comes in the wake of the discovery of a "dark entry" found in his late daughter's sketchbook that will be shared in the new video.
"I had no idea she was in such a dark place," he said.
The video is being funded through proceeds from the 5K Manda's Race fundraiser, which is held around Halloween each year, Spitler said.
Shooting was to take place all day Saturday and Sunday, Harper said. It will then be edited down to an 11-minute video that should be available in about a month to be shown to groups and shared on social media.
The video is the second done by the Community Action Drug Coalition of Porter County. The first was the 12-minute "A Parent Plan for Drug Prevention."