Parents of baby who died charged with failing to send 2 other kids to school

CROWN POINT — The parents of an 11-month-old girl who died last month from blunt force trauma to her abdomen were each charged Tuesday with two counts of neglect of a dependent alleging they failed to send two of their other kids to school.
Roger Duszynski, 25, and Patricia Widner, 25, both of Gary, each are accused of withdrawing two of their older children from Longfellow New Tech Elementary School in 2018 to be home-schooled but failing to actually home-school the children.
Gary police responded to the couple's home in the 2300 block of Stevenson Street on Jan. 2 after their 11-month-old daughter, Debra R. Duszynski, was pronounced dead at Community Hospital in Munster, according to the Lake County coroner's office and court records.
Debra Duszynski's final cause and manner of death are still being determined by the coroner's office.
According to court records, the baby died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.
One of Widner and Duszynski's children told investigators she sometimes does schoolwork on a tablet, records allege. When she did attend elementary school, the majority of her grades were below a C average.
The couple's son allegedly told investigators school is boring and he doesn't participate in schoolwork. When he attended school, the majority of his grades were Fs, records state.
The boy missed school from Oct. 17, 2018, to May 31, 2019, and from Aug. 14, 2019, until the Department of Child Services enrolled him Jan. 17, 2020, records state.
The girl missed school from May 16, 2019, to May 31, 2019, and from Aug. 14, 2019 to Jan. 17, 2020, records state.
When police questioned the children's paternal grandmother and grandfather and maternal grandmother, they all admitted knowing the children were not attending school, records state.
Widner and Duszynski were each wanted Tuesday on an arrest warrant.
An investigation into their 11-month-old daughter's death remains ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective William Poe at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.