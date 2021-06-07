Parents of Gary homicide victim seek answers three years after killing

"It helps. But it's like taking a vitamin. You have to keep taking it. You can't stop taking it," he said.

Nevertheless, the family still has its extreme low points.

"When we talk about her and stuff, we become angry. We don't become angry with each other, but we become angry with the situation," Simon Lillie said. "It's an ongoing thing. This happens maybe couple times a week for the past three years. We will have our breakdowns."

On occasion, something will unexpectedly trigger a memory, such as a girl wearing braids, Ward's trademark.

That's enough to bring Simon Lillie back to the day his life was forever changed.

To this day, Simon Lillie wears a button bearing a photo of Ward every time he goes to work. He said it catches the attention of several people each day, and he inevitably ends up recalling those painful memories.

The part that hurts him most, he said, is reminding others and himself that his stepdaughter's killer wasn't arrested.