Parents of St. Stanislaus students protest school's response to teacher's alleged 'kill list,' say teacher's behavior had been reported to officials before

A student holds a sign at a protest Friday in front of St. Stanislaus School.
EAST CHICAGO — Parents and students from St. Stanislaus school Wednesday to protest the administration's response to a situation in which a teacher allegedly told a student she had a "kill list."
Fifth grade teacher Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith, faces a felony charge of intimidation, according to charges filed Friday. A student in her class told a counselor about the kill list at approximately 12:45 p.m. last Wednesday, but East Chicago police were not notified of the incident until 4:45 p.m. The school administrators sent an email describing the situation to the families later that night.
According to parents, there were only two emails sent out on behalf of the administration, one last Wednesday and one this Wednesday. Numerous parents are frustrated with what they believe was a delayed reaction on behalf of the school and lament a continued lack of communication.
"We haven't really gotten any communication from school officials that have been able to ease our thoughts on whether the school is safe enough for children to return," parent Alicia Feliciano said. "We've been asking privately, we've been asking publicly and we haven't received any answers."
While Carrasquillo has not been back in the building since Thursday, Feliciano said she's worried students could still be in danger. She said she is concerned Carrasquillo's words and threat could have influenced a child who is mentally ill and wonders if Carrasquillo shared her plans with another person who could pose a threat.
"We don't know who she spoke with or where she got these ideas," Feliciano said.
Feliciano, who organized the protest, has kept her children home from school since the incident.
East Chicago police said Friday that an emergency detention order was requested for Carrasquillo. According to
Indiana law, an individual can be held for up to 72 hours in a facility if they are found to be mentally ill, dangerous or gravely disabled and in need of immediate restraint. It is unclear if Carrasquillo is still being detained in the facility.
According to a statement released this Wednesday from the Diocese of Gary, St. Stanislaus School and the diocese are cooperating with an investigation by the East Chicago Police Department and will share updates as they become available.
A post on the school's
Facebook page this Wednesday said the school has changed the exterior locks, increased security at the entrance of the school, moved recess indoors, expanded counseling services to families, students and staff, and gotten an outside firm specializing in school security to review security protocols.
Ashley Alford's daughter, Portia Jones, was the student who reported Carrasquillo's threats to a school official. However, this wasn't the first time Jones had told Alford about disturbing behavior in her classroom.
"She was showing aggressive behavior to students," Alford said. "A few times my daughter said, 'Hey, my teacher cusses all the time.'"
Alford said Jones came home from school during the end of September and told Alford there was a female student who allegedly got into a fight with another male student. Alford said Jones told her Carrasquillo allegedly gave the girl scissors and instructed her to go to the back of the classroom, hit her backpack with the scissors and pretend it was the boy.
Alford said she spoke to other parents who had heard about the incident, so she reported the behavior to school officials. She was told it would be handled accordingly, but she said she doesn't know if it was.
"If some of those things were red flags for the principal or counselor, why didn't they do anything then?" Alford said. "Why did they wait until something like this took place?"
Alford said she asked administrators at the time if all the fifth grade parents could gather together to discuss the issues, but the administration said no.
"No matter what was going on in that classroom, we were not notified," Alford said. "I don't know what else was taking place in there."
Multiple parents at the protest said they are asking for students to transition to e-learning until it is clear the students aren't still under any threat. Protesters said they are requesting a security officer be hired, more accessible channels of communication to school officials and periodic staff mental health check-ins.
The school held classes online Friday and has moved recess indoors, multiple parents said, for safety reasons.
Parent Lynette Rios said the lack of communication on behalf of the school and seeming unwillingness to listen is frustrating.
"As parents, we are important," Rios said. "Our opinion should be important to them."
Rios said she questioned her daughter when she returned home that night, and her daughter had no idea what had happened at the school that day.
"We, as parents, want to know our children are safe," Rios said. "I want to be able to drop my daughter off and not have to worry about something happening."
