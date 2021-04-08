Park shootings leave 2 injured, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating shootings Wednesday night at Pullman Park that left a 17-year-old female and 28-year-old man injured.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10:30 p.m. and arrived at the park on the city's west side to find both of the injured people had already been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"A preliminary investigation revealed both victims were part of a group gathering at Pullman Park when they were shot," police said. "A house in the area of Pullman Park was also struck by gunfire."

Both of the shooting victims are from Michigan City and the man was transferred to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for more extensive medical treatment, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to contact Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, extension 1081 or by email at abhe@emichigancity.com.

