Park West apartment fire displaces families; 3rd blaze at complex since November

GRIFFITH — The American Red Cross is working with displaced families after an overnight fire severely damaged the Park West apartment complex.

Griffith firefighters were dispatched at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday to 1431 N. Glenwood Ave. for a report of a structure fire, according to a Griffith Fire Department news release.

This is the third blaze at the complex in the last four months, according to previous Times reports. In 2019, a December fire displaced 90 residents and a November blaze injured three and left one person dead.

In the latest case, firefighters observed a fire in apartment 2C and heavy smoke along the third floor.

Fire crews conducted a thorough search for victims and quickly extinguished the blaze, the release stated.

The origin apartment suffered extensive fire damage while the remainder of the building suffered significant smoke and water damage, the department said.

The cause is under investigation.

All residents evacuated safely and no civilian or firefighter injuries were noted as a result of the fire.