You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Park West apartment fire displaces families; 3rd blaze at complex since November
breaking alert urgent

Park West apartment fire displaces families; 3rd blaze at complex since November

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_Griffith Town Hall

Griffith Town Hall

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GRIFFITH — The American Red Cross is working with displaced families after an overnight fire severely damaged the Park West apartment complex. 

Griffith firefighters were dispatched at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday to 1431 N. Glenwood Ave. for a report of a structure fire, according to a Griffith Fire Department news release. 

This is the third blaze at the complex in the last four months, according to previous Times reports. In 2019, a December fire displaced 90 residents and a November blaze injured three and left one person dead. 

Donations, volunteers sought after fire displaces about 90 residents

In the latest case, firefighters observed a fire in apartment 2C and heavy smoke along the third floor. 

Fire crews conducted a thorough search for victims and quickly extinguished the blaze, the release stated. 

The origin apartment suffered extensive fire damage while the remainder of the building suffered significant smoke and water damage, the department said. 

Early-morning blaze in Griffith apartment complex leaves residents homeless

The cause is under investigation. 

All residents evacuated safely and no civilian or firefighter injuries were noted as a result of the fire. 

The fire departments of Highland, Gary, and Lake Ridge assisted, as did the Griffith Police Department, Griffith VEST and Superior Ambulance. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts