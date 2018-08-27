PORTAGE — The Porter County Adult Drug Court has been held up as a crown jewel in the ongoing local battle to curb the deadly scourge of substance abuse.
But participation began taking a plunge last year and is now down to just five offenders, which is a fifth of what it was this time two years ago, according to records provided by the court.
The director of the program, Tammy O'Neill of Porter County PACT, said referrals from prosecutors to this and the county's community corrections programs have been down over the past year.
While unclear what is to blame, she said there has been a bit of a rebounding under way among community corrections and she hopes to see it in drug court too.
"The (drug court) team is working to assure those referrals increase as well," she said.
Drug court offers qualified offenders the opportunity to wipe their records clean by successfully completing a highly-structured program aimed at helping them overcome drug and alcohol problems. If they fail, they face the original penalties for their offenses.
The program, which began in 2006, had 19 participants in August 2012, 23 during the same period in 2013, 26 in 2015, 27 in 2016 and nine in August 2017, according to the office of Porter County Superior Court Judge Mike Drenth in Portage, where drug court is held.
"The prosecutor's office has supported the drug court for many years and there have been some encouraging success stories," said Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel.
One potential reason for the drop in participants in drug court is the shift in regional strategy to make more drug buys in Lake County where most drugs are purchased by Porter County users, he said.
"That means fewer Porter County drug charges and fewer Porter County drug defendants," Gensel said.
State lawmakers also reduced the penalties in 2016 for a number of drug crimes, which now don’t qualify for the drug treatment court, he said.
Some of the explanation may also fall back on defense attorneys, who often advise their clients it is in their best interest to negotiate a plea agreement rather than risk drug court, Gensel said. Drug court participants are required to plead guilty to all their charges before entering the program and if they fail, they are sent back to the original court for sentencing.
"Very often these sentences are substantial because these defendants typically have long criminal histories," Gensel said.
Attorney Gary Germann, a Democrat, who is challenging Gensel, a Republican, in this year's election, said he supports the drug court, as do state lawmakers and the governor.
"First and foremost we can save the lives of our children, whose addictions have led to the commission of crimes they would not have otherwise committed but for their addictions," he said.
The selection of low-risk, non-violent offenders is crucial, Germann said.
"Not the true criminals whose aim is to hurt others," he said.
"The goal of any criminal justice system for non-violent offenders is to take whatever steps are necessary to make sure the offender lives a crime-free and productive life after their case has been concluded," Germann said. "If the PSC (problem solving courts) accomplish that goal, we not only save lives but money in the long run as well."