Passed out driver found partially in highway charged with OWI, Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Valparaiso-area man faces drunken driving charges after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle that was partially in the travel lanes of Ind. 130 and slowly moving.
Porter County police Cpl. Robert Gosbin said he was patrolling the highway in the area of County Road 475 West around 2:12 a.m. Thursday when he noticed the gray pickup truck partially off the south side of the road in a dark area.
He said he found the driver, Joel Brumm, 31, passed out in the driver's seat and the officer made attempts to wake him.
"During these attempts, I could hear the engine revving, and observed the vehicle to slowly move forward while standing at the driver's side door," the incident report says.
The officer said he eventually woke Brumm and had him put the truck in park. He said Brumm smelled of alcohol and handed him a bank card when asked for a driver's license.
"I informed Joel that he provided me with a bank card at which time he provided me with several other cards from his wallet," police said.
Brumm refused to submit to a chemical test, at which time a search warrant was obtained and a blood sample was taken, the report says.
Brumm was taken to the Porter County jail and faces two counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.
