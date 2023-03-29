PORTAGE — Police say yet another driver faces criminal charges after being found intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel in a local roadway.

This time, Maurice Smith, 25, of Terre Haute, was found shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday unconscious in his running vehicle in the southbound lanes of Swanson Road at Bruce Avenue, Portage police said.

Police said they entered the vehicle through the passenger door, put it in park and shut it off.

"At this time I opened the driver's side door and immediately noticed the odor commonly associated with marijuana to be emitting from the vehicle and observed a burnt marijuana cigarette on top of an ashtray in the center console cup holder," the officer reported.

The officer said she shook Smith to wake him at which time Smith said he believed he was in Gary, coming from Gary and heading to Gary.

When asked if he had been drinking alcohol, Smith reportedly said, "a little bit but not much," according to police. He denied taking any pills or smoking marijuana.

Smith thought the time to be around 11:30 or 12, police said.

He was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of .112 or nearly one and a half times the legal limit for driving, police said.

Police said they found two burned marijuana cigarettes in Smith's vehicle, an open bag of extra strength THC gummies, traces of marijuana and a scale.

"Maurice asked if he could just go home and I informed him he could not," police said.

Smith was taken to the Porter County jail and has been charged with possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, and several counts of operating while intoxicated, including one count of endangering others, records show.

