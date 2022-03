Passed out driver tested positive for multiple drugs, Porter County police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Wheatfield man found slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle at a stop sign later tested positive for four different types of drugs, Porter County police say.

Graham Robertson was taken into custody on multiple counts of operating while intoxicated after testing negative for alcohol consumption, according to the incident report.

The county officer said he spotted Robertson's eastbound vehicle at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday stopped on County Road 100 North at the intersection with County Road 750 West.

The officer said he had to knock several times on the locked vehicle's window to awaken Robertson, who said he had not been drinking, but had used heroin within the past 24 hours.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Robertson agreed to a blood test, which showed him positive for amphetamines, cannabinoid, cocaine and opiates, police said.

