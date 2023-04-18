PORTAGE — A 39-year-old Gary woman found passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle along U.S. 6 faces numerous charges after partially disrobing in front of officers and threatening that one officer would not return to his family if he did not obey her, according to the arrest report.

"She also stated if she had made a call, she could have someone come to the intersection we were stopped at and T-bone us," Portage police said.

The accused, Dennisha Hicks, was found at 12:11 a.m. Monday slumped over behind the wheel of her running vehicle eastbound on U.S. 6 at Swanson Road, according to police.

Hicks had a plastic cup on her lap and did not immediately wake up when shaken by the officer. After shutting off the vehicle and eventually complying with orders to place it in park, Hicks stumbled out of the vehicle and appeared intoxicated, police said.

She then partially disrobed to urinate, which she repeated later at the police station, the officer said.

Hicks repeatedly asked officers to take her home and refused to take part in sobriety testing, the report says.

After lying down in the back of the police car and placing her feet on the passenger-side headrest, she threatened the officer and struggled with him, police said. While being walked into the hospital for a blood-alcohol test, which had to be ordered by a judge, Hicks dropped to the ground and had to be carried into the building.

"I am resisting," she reportedly said. "Pick me up."

Numerous officers had to hold Hicks as she resisted the blood draw, police said.

Hick was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony battery count and misdemeanor counts of resisting, public nudity and a couple operating while intoxicated charges, including one of endangering others, according to the report.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Christian Gibson Nathan Shemwell Edwin Cabrera Matthew Gilbert Jaime Vargas-Gomez Justin Hardee Colin Benninghoff Hannah Chapman Gilbert Bolster Jeremiah Albertson Carnell Fitzpatrick Spencer Morgan Trashawn Johnson Donald Reyes James Darling Jr. Marquez Dabney James Merritt Keshaun Perkins Roger Brodien Michael Burch Shant Kirokian Corey Moore Kassie Rodriguez Jason Craig Brianta Diming Casey Robinson Thomas Cox Mary Lou Rohrbacher Robert Moore Stephen Powers Shelba Umar Derek Croy Tiara Green Dustin Gertz Kevin Richards Erick DeAlba Marc Sheckells William Ballard David Richardson Thomas Seguin Deideronna Richmond Andrew Marich