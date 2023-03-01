PORTAGE — Police responding to a report of a motorist passed out for an hour in his vehicle said they found a 28-year-old man slumped over the wheel with a lit marijuana cigarette and more of the illegal drug on the passenger seat next to him.

A Portage police officer was called out shortly before 8 p.m. Monday to the Citgo Gas Station at 6001 U.S. 20 where he located a 1999 Mercedes SUV parked at a gas pump with the sole occupant slumped over the wheel in driver's seat, according to the arrest report.

"In the passenger seat next to him was a notebook with a green leafy substance on it," police said. "Next to the notebook on the passenger seat was a clear zip lock bag with more green leafy substance."

A burning marijuana cigarette was visible on the center console, the officer said.

"The smell of burnt marijuana was strong near the vehicle," the report says.

Upon knocking on the window of the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Alexander Raudonis, of Michigan City, awoke and appeared puzzled when instructed to lower the window, police said.

When asked where he lived, Raudonis replied, "east," according to the report.

"Alexander asked for his ticket and to be let go," police said.

Instead, he was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Porter County jail on a charge of possessing marijuana, according to police.

Police said they recovered more than an ounce of marijuana from the vehicle.

A jail mug shot of Raudonis was not yet available Wednesday morning.