Passed out motorist illegally carrying loaded handgun, Portage police say
Passed out motorist illegally carrying loaded handgun, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old Gary man faces a couple felony charges after police said they found him passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on a local stretch of U.S. 20 illegally carrying a loaded handgun.

Antwoine Anderson faces felony counts of possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor charges of possessing a handgun without a permit, driving while suspended and a couple counts of OWI, Portage police said.

Emergency officials said they were called out shortly before 9 p.m. Monday to eastbound U.S. 20 at Ind. 249 where they found Anderson passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle that was running and in gear, police said.

Anderson reportedly told police he had "a few shots" at an undisclosed location in Portage and was heading home to Gary, at which time police pointed out he was heading in the wrong direction.

"Oh? Well, I really can't go to jail right now," he reportedly told police. "I asked him why he said that. He stated, 'OWI stuff, I can't do that right now.' "

Police said they found a .40-caliber Glock 27 handgun in Anderson's front pants pocket that was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

While agreeing to take part in field sobriety tests, Anderson did not cooperate with a breath test and had to be forced to submit to a blood draw, police said.

"I've already given you my blood," he reportedly told officers, who told him that was untrue.

