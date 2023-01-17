Passed out motorist with foot on brake nabbed with meth, Portage police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 36-year-old local man found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was in drive was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Dixon was found in the red Lexus around 7:14 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road, Portage police said.

He had reportedly been slumped over with his foot on the brake since around 4 a.m. that day, police said.

A paramedic put the vehicle in park and Dixon said he was staying with a friend at the address, the report says.

Police said they found a glass bulb smoking device with burned residue, a blue glass smoking device, electronic scale with residue and a container that was later determined to contain methamphetamine.

Dixon was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and possessing a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

