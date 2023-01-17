 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passed out motorist with foot on brake nabbed with meth, Portage police say

Kevin Dixon

Kevin Dixon

 Provided

PORTAGE — Police say a 36-year-old local man found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle that was in drive was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Kevin Dixon was found in the red Lexus around 7:14 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road, Portage police said.

He had reportedly been slumped over with his foot on the brake since around 4 a.m. that day, police said.

A paramedic put the vehicle in park and Dixon said he was staying with a friend at the address, the report says.

Police said they found a glass bulb smoking device with burned residue, a blue glass smoking device, electronic scale with residue and a container that was later determined to contain methamphetamine.

Dixon was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and possessing a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

