Passenger charged after rideshare driver shot on I-94, police say
Passenger charged after rideshare driver shot on I-94, police say

CHICAGO — After a rideshare driver was shot on Interstate 94, the passenger he was transporting at the time has been charged with a felony, police said.

Luis Enrique Tinajero, 20, of Chicago, faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Illinois State Police.

At 9:58 a.m. Oct. 20, Illinois troopers were called to a hospital to investigate a shooting that happened on I-94 northbound lanes at 26th Street in Chicago.

The gunshot victim said he was working as a rideshare driver when he was hit by gunfire. He was transporting Tinejero at the time, who was not struck.

Police said the victim pulled over after shots were fired and Tinajero fled the scene on foot. The victim then drove himself a local hospital.

Following a thorough investigation, Tinajero was charged Thursday with a Class 4 felony. He remains in Cook County Jail with no bond.

Individuals who have any information on expressway gun violence or have been witness to it are urged to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Police also asked shooting witnesses to obtain license plate information when safely able to and report it to police.

Luis Enrique Tinajero

Luis Enrique Tinajero

 Provided
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

