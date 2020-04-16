You are the owner of this article.
Passenger identified in fatal U.S. 12 crash
Passenger identified in fatal U.S. 12 crash

BURNS HARBOR — A 25-year-old Michigan City woman has been identified as the passenger killed in a late morning crash Wednesday along a local stretch of Ind. 12.

Courtney Deming was pronounced dead at the scene after the Porter County Coroner's Office responded at 11:36 a.m. to the area of 225 U.S. 12.

Deming was a passenger in a car involved in a crash with a semi-trailer truck, according to the coroner's office.

An autopsy is planned for Friday and the crash remains under investigation, according to the coroner's office.

The Burns Harbor Police Department, Portage Police Department, Indiana State Police and Burns Harbor Fire Department also responded to the crash.

