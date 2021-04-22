Passenger in early April I-94 crash pronounced dead

April 6, 2021
CHICAGO — A man involved in one of two car wrecks that occurred within minutes of one another earlier in April on Interstate 94 has died at a local hospital.
Zahid Ali, 39, of Marshalltown, Iowa, was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was transported after the crash, Cook County medical examiner records show.
Ali was the passenger in a 2014 Toyota Camry that was struck the morning of April 6 near Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.
Troopers responded about 1:30 a.m. for a crash in the eastbound lanes, police said. There, a 2015 Dodge Dart rear-ended the Toyota that Ali was inside.
The impact caused the Toyota, which was traveling in the right lane, to spin and come to a rest in the left lane. The Dodge continued and struck a median, then came to rest in the right lane.
About 30 minutes later another crash happened nearby which involved two semi trucks.
A FedEx semi pulling two trailers had slowed due to traffic when it was struck from behind by a Volvo truck, police said.
The impact caused a mass amount of paint and diesel fuel to spill on the road. The driver of the Volvo was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Lake Station firefighters.
The driver was injured and airlifted to a trauma hospital in Illinois.
All lanes of I-94 near the crash scene were closed for 12 hours while responders worked to clear the scene.
State police said they had no information on the conditions of the other drivers.