Passenger in early April I-94 crash pronounced dead

CHICAGO — A man involved in one of two car wrecks that occurred within minutes of one another earlier in April on Interstate 94 has died at a local hospital.

Zahid Ali, 39, of Marshalltown, Iowa, was pronounced dead about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was transported after the crash, Cook County medical examiner records show.

Ali was the passenger in a 2014 Toyota Camry that was struck the morning of April 6 near Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers.

Troopers responded about 1:30 a.m. for a crash in the eastbound lanes, police said. There, a 2015 Dodge Dart rear-ended the Toyota that Ali was inside.

The impact caused the Toyota, which was traveling in the right lane, to spin and come to a rest in the left lane. The Dodge continued and struck a median, then came to rest in the right lane.

About 30 minutes later another crash happened nearby which involved two semi trucks.

A FedEx semi pulling two trailers had slowed due to traffic when it was struck from behind by a Volvo truck, police said.