Pastor stops in Region to call on Biden to address violence in America

GARY — As America recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, another, more insidious public health crisis remains unaddressed.
"Violence is the No. 1 problem of the 21st century," Senior Pastor Anthony Williams, of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Church in Dolton, said Thursday as he stood on the steps of Gary City Hall.
"No civilized society can move forward with this type of behavior," Williams said. "It is unacceptable. It is not normal. We can't live like this."
Americans need to stop talking about gun violence, because it's only a symptom of the root problem of "structural violence," he said.
"Gary, Indiana, has been affected by structural violence," Williams said. "You know what redlining is? That's a form of violence. You know why I can't get a bank loan? It ain't my credit. ... We got to work on civility."
Williams and his supporters stopped in Gary to meet with Mayor Jerome Prince.
They're making their way to Washington, D.C., where they plan to call on President Joe Biden to sign an executive order declaring violence a national public health crisis.
"The bottom line is this: Mr President, you are saying that America's back," Williams said. "I beg to differ. As long as this issue of violence threatens the life of every American citizen, we have a problem. But it can be dealt with."
'This is a movement'
Williams said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation declaring violence a mental health crisis in Illinois.
Americans must start talking about the systemic impact of violence, from what it's doing to our families to how its affected our institutions, he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared gun violence a public health problem, he said.
Prince said a presidential executive order could make more funding available for mental health services in communities affected by violence, such as Gary.
As of Wednesday, the city had recorded 20 homicides in 2021, a decrease from 23 at the same time in 2020, police said. The number of gunshot victims stood at 74, the same number logged at the same time last year.
Joy Holliday, director of the Gary for Life initiative and Thrive youth program, said there is a shortage of mental health services in Northwest Indiana.
The city also has been working to bridge the gap by connecting residents with services through the Gary for Life initiative, which deals with those already involved in violence, and Thrive, which works to stem violence among young people before it happens.
Holliday recalled a conversation she once had with a pastor, who said lasting change isn't possible if all America does is take guns from people.
"Unless we address the systemic issues and address the violence, we will beat each other with sticks," Holliday recalled the pastor saying.
Effecting meaningful change will take faith and support from communities and their leaders, she said.
Pastor John Jackson, of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gary, said violence is a public health crisis.
"We know this country was born in violence. What happened Jan. 6 was a representation of how this country was born," he said. "Until we address the real issue that violence is a problem, then we'll always be grasping at straws. This is not just a moment. This is a movement."
'We want to live without fear'
Senior Pastor Williams lost his 35-year-old son Nehemiah Williams in a shooting Feb. 21, 2018, in Burnham, he said.
He was told his son had conflict with a person inside a store, and that person gunned his son down.
The loss of a child is a pain no parent should have to go through, Williams said.
Biden knows that pain, because he's lost two of his four children, he said.
"We are saying to the president, 'Every american citizen wants to live,'" Williams said. "We want to live healthy. We want to live safe, and we want to live without fear."
Williams used to drive with his windows down in Chicago, but no more, he said. Now, he keeps his windows up in case a bullet flies by.
"We can't live like this. We can't go on like this. We can't grow as a nation like this. We can't go forward like this," he said. "We need civility."
Williams and his supporters plan to make stops in South Bend, Toledo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Delaware and Baltimore, he said.
On the Fourth of July, "if it's God's will," they plan to stand before the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington and declare their independence from American violence, he said.