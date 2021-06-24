Pastor stops in Region to call on Biden to address violence in America

"Unless we address the systemic issues and address the violence, we will beat each other with sticks," Holliday recalled the pastor saying.

Effecting meaningful change will take faith and support from communities and their leaders, she said.

Pastor John Jackson, of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gary, said violence is a public health crisis.

"We know this country was born in violence. What happened Jan. 6 was a representation of how this country was born," he said. "Until we address the real issue that violence is a problem, then we'll always be grasping at straws. This is not just a moment. This is a movement."

'We want to live without fear'

Senior Pastor Williams lost his 35-year-old son Nehemiah Williams in a shooting Feb. 21, 2018, in Burnham, he said.

He was told his son had conflict with a person inside a store, and that person gunned his son down.

The loss of a child is a pain no parent should have to go through, Williams said.

Biden knows that pain, because he's lost two of his four children, he said.