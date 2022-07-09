Pastors hopeful love of others will triumph over gun violence

GARY — A coalition of Baptist ministers is working to change hearts and minds in the hope of stemming gun violence in Gary, which last week saw three people killed and seven wounded in a mass shooting at an Independence Day party.

The Baptist Ministers' Conference of Gary and Vicinity recommitted Saturday to doing all it can to make it a "Peace Summer" in the Steel City.

"We have determined that nobody is going to save us, but us. We have to become engaged in how our community is viewed and how it will move forward," said Dwight Gardner, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Gary.

Gardner acknowledged there is a place for gun violence prevention measures enacted by legislative bodies at the local, state and federal level.

But he said real change only will come when people recognize the shared humanity of others and choose to engage on that basis instead of using guns.

"Our approach to gun violence is, it's not the gun. It's the mindset and the spirit, and the loss of love and respect for humanity itself that is our major issue," Gardner said.

"We're pushing love here. We're pushing concern for the human condition where we live. We're pushing compassion and respect for self and others here. And if we can get that point across, then the gun violence will go down."

To spread that message, the ministers are deploying posters in churches, businesses, schools and other public places throughout Gary urging people to "put the guns down" by emphasizing the devastating effect gun violence has had in the United States.

One poster, for example, notes that between 2003 and 2011 there were 3,800 American soldiers killed in Iraq, while during the same period 24,000 African American males were killed in America.

"They called Iraq a war. If Iraq was a war, then what is happening where we live?" Gardner asked.

Gardner explained that in war the enemy has to be dehumanized because it's hard for soldiers to kill someone they view as a fellow human being.

He said in Gary the humanity of each person needs to once again be recognized so people will stop and think instead of picking up a gun.

"We want to elevate human life back to its place as something to be cherished and guarded and kept safe," Gardner said.

In addition to the poster project, the ministers in June led a community blood drive and on Saturday hosted a conference attended by about 100 teens and young adults at the Gary Public Library addressing successful interactions with law enforcement and featuring presentations by state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary; Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter; and 1st Sgt. Terrance Weems of the Indiana State Police.

The Peace Summer initiative is due to culminate at a rally with speakers, food and entertainment, from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at Froebel Park, 400 W. 15th Ave., Gary.

But the work will go on into the autumn and beyond thanks to a partnership with the Gary Community School Corp. to promote nonviolence and human dignity in the classroom, at school sporting events and elsewhere in the community.

"We're in a critical time. What happened on the Fourth of July, what has happened throughout our city, throughout our country, this is a very critical moment," said Dewan Bynum, president of the Baptist ministers conference. "We're putting feet to our faith."

At the same time, Pastor Marlon Mack Sr. of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Gary said the need for action extends well beyond Gary, especially among "pro-life" Hoosiers who cheered the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling eliminating the right to abortion.

"I find it interesting that many people who claim to be pro-life are only pro-life when it concerns a life within the womb," Mack said. "But in our community, once that life has been birthed, there are no efforts, there is no compassion, there is no concern to make sure that those lives have all that they should have, that our Constitution guarantees."

"We cannot have the life that Jesus came to give us if we do not have proper education, if we do not have standard housing, if we're not receiving living wages and have access to proper employment. If we don't have all of those things — and they are systematically being denied to this community — then how can we say we are pro-life?"

Mack said "the faith community, the business community, the education community and the community at large" must work with the pastors to raise the standard of living in Gary and improve the quality of all lives in Northwest Indiana.