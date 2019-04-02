CROWN POINT – Attorneys for two prominent pastors named in a wrongful death lawsuit want a judge to find an attorney for the plaintiff in contempt for speaking to The Times and immediately grant their request for a gag order.
Lake Superior Court Judge John Pera issued an order during a hearing March 15 prohibiting any news conferences or news releases by Stephan and Melodye Munsey, pastors of Family Christian Church; Vicki Olds, the mother of a woman who died in the Munseys’ pool in 2015; the church; or their attorneys.
Olds sued the Munseys and Family Christian Center in fall 2016, alleging the pastors were negligent in the death of Olds' daughter Domonique “Nikki” Smith.
Smith was found unresponsive in a pool at the Munseys' Schererville home May 29, 2015, while caring for the Munseys' granddaughter and taken to Franciscan Health Dyer hospital. Smith never regained consciousness and died June 1.
The Indiana Court of Appeals in April unheld Pera's earlier decision that Olds could seek damages through a lawsuit because Smith worked as an independent contractor for the church and its pastors. The Indiana Supreme Court declined in August to hear the case.
Attorneys for the Munseys filed a motion for a gag order March 14, a day before a scheduling conference was held before Pera. During that hearing, Pera prohibited the attorneys and their clients from issuing any news releases or holding any news conferences while he considered the motion for a gag order.
A reporter for The Times called McCain on March 19 to seek comment on that motion. The Munseys filed a motion to hold McCain in contempt March 22. McCain filed a written response to both of the Munseys' motions March 29.
In that response, McCain wrote neither he nor Olds issued any news releases or held any news conferences. Pera “did not explicitly prohibit the parties from making statements to the press,” he said.
James Hough, an attorney for the Munseys, filed a reply April 1 arguing Pera intended that the parties refrain from making any statements to the media until a decision on the motion for a gag order was issued.
“Such pendantic hairsplitting is beneath the dignity of this court,” Hough wrote of McCain's argument.
Pera scheduled a hearing Wednesday on the Munseys' motions.