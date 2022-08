Pay hikes for Lake County correctional officers win final approval

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners has given final approval to a four-year collective bargaining agreement that includes a significant pay hike for correctional officers at the Lake County Jail.

The county executive voted 3-0 Wednesday to accept the contract between county government and the Lake County Correctional Officers Association, Local 11, that last week was endorsed by the financial-focused Lake County Council.

It includes an immediate 7% pay hike, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, for all represented correctional officer positions, and provides a 4% pay raise at the beginning of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The contract also enables correctional officers to earn additional pay based on their years of service, specialties and for working overtime and holidays, as well as a $700 per year uniform allowance.

The pay hikes are part of an effort to fill about 50 vacant correctional officer positions at the jail.

Under the contract, the wages of a new hire will grow from the current base of $40,572 a year for a probationary officer to $54,297 for a full-time correctional officer by 2025.

"We sincerely hope that the higher wages will encourage more individuals to consider joining our team as a Lake County correctional officer," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

More information about correctional officer positions is available online at: lakecountysheriff.com.