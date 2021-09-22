PCP-laced jail mail leads to charges against 2, police say

CROWN POINT — A woman made an initial appearance Monday on charges she attempted to send PCP to an inmate at the Lake County Jail on paper disguised to look like mail from an attorney.
Anna M. Thomas, of Gary, was charged with three counts of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.
The inmate, James L. P'Pool, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a level 6 felony.
P'Pool was sentenced earlier this month to five years for robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Lake Criminal Court records show.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Thomas' behalf Monday. P'Pool pleaded not guilty to the drug charges Wednesday.
Detectives with the Lake County Drug Task Force were monitoring communications between P'Pool and Thomas via Telemate, a system inmates can use to communicate with people outside the jail, according to court records.
In a series of text messages from Aug. 13 to 31, P'Pool appeared to give Thomas instructions for printing out and mailing documents to him, documents state.
In one of the messages, P'Pool tells Thomas to "ask him to hit an extra time or two for me" and warns her not to send them "all at once" because he doesn't want to "take a big loss," documents state.
Thomas sent P'Pool a message letting him know two packages were in the mail and that "it's going to be the first five," records allege.
Police on Aug. 26 intercepted an envelope, which was addressed to P'Pool and listed his attorney's office as the return address.
The envelope contained about 30 pages, the first five of which had noticeable discoloration around the edges. A piece of the discolored paper tested positive for the presence of PCP, records state.
Detectives contacted P'Pool's attorney, who said he had not sent P'Pool any documents recently.
Police on Aug. 27 intercepted a second envelope addressed to P'Pool, which also contained five discolored pages, records allege. A portion of one of the pages tested positive for PCP, according to documents.
On Sept. 2, police seized a third piece of mail addressed to P'Pool. The third envelop listed Thomas' address as the return address and also contained paper that tested positive for PCP, records state.