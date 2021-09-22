PCP-laced jail mail leads to charges against 2, police say

CROWN POINT — A woman made an initial appearance Monday on charges she attempted to send PCP to an inmate at the Lake County Jail on paper disguised to look like mail from an attorney.

Anna M. Thomas, of Gary, was charged with three counts of trafficking with an inmate, a level 5 felony.

The inmate, James L. P'Pool, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a level 6 felony.

P'Pool was sentenced earlier this month to five years for robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Lake Criminal Court records show.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Thomas' behalf Monday. P'Pool pleaded not guilty to the drug charges Wednesday.

Detectives with the Lake County Drug Task Force were monitoring communications between P'Pool and Thomas via Telemate, a system inmates can use to communicate with people outside the jail, according to court records.

In a series of text messages from Aug. 13 to 31, P'Pool appeared to give Thomas instructions for printing out and mailing documents to him, documents state.