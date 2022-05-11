Peace Officer Memorial Service to honor fallen Region officers

MICHIGAN CITY — The 21st annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will memorialize 15 fallen officers and their loved ones this week in a public event.

The service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in the auditorium of the former Elston High School, located at 1200 Spring St. in Michigan City.

On Tuesday, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office announced the service, inviting the public to attend. The Peace Officer Memorial honors 15 officers who were killed in the line of duty in LaPorte County, with surviving family members also being recognized at the event.

This year’s keynote speaker will be newly appointed United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Clifford Johnson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden. Johnson is a 1980 graduate of Valparaiso University Law School.

Organizers said many renowned individuals are counted among past speakers of the event, including senators, attorney generals, state Supreme Court justices and a former secret service agent, Tim McCarthy, who is known for being struck by gunfire while protecting former President Ronald Reagan from assassination.

Police representatives from the departments the officers served will be in attendance, including the Indiana Department of Correction, Indiana State Police, LaPorte Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Long Beach Police Department and Michigan City Police Department.

