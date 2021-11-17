Pedestrian airlifted after struck by vehicle in Valparaiso, police say

VALPARAISO — A 76-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Valparaiso on Wednesday evening.
First responders were called to the crash at 5:45 p.m. at the Indiana 130 and Morgan Boulevard intersection, said Valparaiso Police Department Capt. Joe Hall.
The crash involved one vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken by helicopter for medical treatment for serious injuries.
Morgan Boulevard will be closed between Ind. 130 and Jefferson Street for an unknown amount of time for the investigation. Traffic will be able to get by east and west along Ind. 130 during the closure.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
"I asked her why she left (the child) at home and she said he was sleeping and did not want to wake him up," according to the incident report. "Ms. Scott then began to give excuses for her actions and continued to say that this was the first time she has done this."