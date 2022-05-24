Pedestrian arrested on drug charge, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 22-year-old Portage man strolling along a busy stretch of Willowcreek Road openly smoking marijuana was taken to jail by a police officer, who happened to be driving by with his window down, according to the arrest report.
The officer said he was driving southbound on the thoroughfare just south of Lute Road at 8:15 p.m. Sunday when he smelled the burning marijuana and looked over to see a young man walking northbound taking a drag from a small cigarette.
As he watched the man take another drag on the cigarette, the officer said he pulled alongside him and asked what he was smoking, police said.
"The subject, later identified as Joshua Santiago, dropped the brown item in his right hand and stepped towards my vehicle," the officer said.
The officer recovered the burned marijuana cigarette on the ground and discovered Santiago had an additional 7 grams of the illegal drugs in a pill bottle and an open pint of vodka.
Police said they found Santiago had an active warrant from an earlier theft case.
