Pedestrian dead after being struck by SUV in Munster, police say

MUNSTER — A 50-year-old Calumet City woman is dead after being struck Tuesday night by a motorist westbound on 45th Avenue in the area of White Oak Avenue, Munster police said.

The motorist, a 73-year-old Munster resident, said she was driving her silver SUV in the outside lane of 45th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when she saw something in the roadway, but was unable to avoid a collision.

The driver struck the Calumet City woman, who was not identified Wednesday morning by police.

Officers said they found the woman lying in the outside lane of the roadway with trauma and no signs of life.

"The female that was struck was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries," police said.

The SUV had front-end damage, but the driver was uninjured and was released from the scene, according to police.

"Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this accident," police said.

An investigation is underway by Munster police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

