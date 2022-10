Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Region highway, police say

LAPORTE — A 39-year-old pedestrian died Thursday night after allegedly appearing in the roadway and being struck by a northbound vehicle on U.S. 421 at County Road 375 South, LaPorte County police said.

The driver, a 57-year-old Westville man, said the pedestrian suddenly appeared in the lane ahead, according to police.

Police said they were called out around 6:41 p.m. and found Roger E. Davenport-Logging of Greenfield dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was not injured.

"Toxicology test results are pending," police said. The investigation is ongoing.