Pedestrian dead, driver charged following hit-and-run crash, Merrillville police say

MERRILLVILLE — A pedestrian is dead and a Hobart woman was arrested following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in the 5600 block of Broadway, according to Merrillville police detective Cpl. Sean Buck.

Police responded around 11:43 p.m. Saturday to the report of a crash, which was witnessed by a local officer, Buck said.

The witnessing officer called for medical help for the female pedestrian, who had been struck and then pursued the offending vehicle, which did not stop after hitting the woman, police said.

"The female pedestrian was subsequently transported by helicopter to the University of Chicago for emergency medical treatment and evaluation, however she succumbed to her injuries," Buck said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman, identified by police as Olivia Magana of Hobart, was taken to the Lake County jail and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, he said.

"The investigation is ongoing and further details will be provided as they become available," Buck said.