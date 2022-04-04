Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A pedestrian was killed Monday after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 12, which then fled the scene, Michigan City police said.

Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. and saw the pedestrian lying in the roadway. They then succumbed to their injuries and died.

Investigators were the on scene processing evidence and speaking with witnesses. Additional information will not be released at this time.

Other responding agencies included the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who has additional information to email Cpl. Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity.com or call at 219-874-3221, extension 1005.

