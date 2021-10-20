Pedestrian dies after being struck on interstate ramp, police say

GARY — A man was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle on an interstate ramp late Tuesday.
First responders were called at 11 p.m. to a report of an injured pedestrian on Interstate 80/94's Burr ramp in Gary in the eastbound lanes, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
A man was found dead lying in the grass.
Preliminary investigations show the man was walking on the ramp when he was struck by a 2013 Chevy Cruise, Fifield said.
A short time after the crash, an abandoned vehicle registered in the victim's name was found in the westbound lane inside shoulder.
The Lake County Coroner's office responded to the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released pending family notification.
The driver, who was not injured, stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities. The investigation is ongoing.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
